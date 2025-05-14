Elumelu: Future Belongs to Nations With Investments in Africa

Share

The Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has called on countries interested in future greatneas to invest in Africa. The prolific investor, who dropped the hint on his X handle while attending the Fintech Summit in Dubai on Monday, said the future belongs to nations that invest in Africa today with opportunities spanning electricity, mass transit, and digital connectivity.

Emphasising that Africa is open and ready for business, Elumelu, who is also the Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, said: “Africa does not need sympathy.

We need smart capital, scalable solutions, and shared value. Africa is the growth engine of tomorrow. Let’s treat it like one. “Governments alone can’t fix Africa. We need bold public-private partnerships. When the public sector creates the right environment, the private sector will build the future.

“The private sector is not a rival to government, it is a partner. Together, we can power the continent, create jobs, and end poverty. “Foreign aid won’t transform Africa. Private capital will. Let’s stop talking about charity and start focusing on investments that deliver returns and development.

“It doesn’t matter if capital comes from the West, China, or the Gulf. What matters are: fair returns, lasting impact; and mutual prosperity.

That is smart investment.” Speaking on his widespread investments through his conglomerates, the unrepentant driver of Africapitalism, said: “Heirs Holdings have invested significantly in the electricity generating sector so that we can collectively power our continent, create jobs for our young ones, ensure our women are inclusively involved in the economic development of our continent.

“As an investor with business investments in 24 countries; 20 in Africa and 4 globally — Dubai, Paris, London and America. We, @ Heirs_Holdings, are not just complaining about the challenges, we are also making sure we are part of the solutions to Africa’s challenges.

“Today, @TranscorpGroup has a generating capacity of 2,000 megawatts of electricity. Our energy arm @HeirsEnergies, also produces over 50,000 barrels of oil on a daily basis. These are catalytic investments. “If we did not have the support of great institutions like the #AfricanFinanceCorporation when we started, we might not have been able to make it there.”

