Elumelu: FG Has Played Catalytic Role In Reinvigorating Oil Sector

Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Heirs Energies, Tony Elumelu, has commended the Federal Government for reinvigorating the country’s oil and gas sector.

In his opening remarks at the inaugural Petroleum Industry Leadership Dialogue at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, he paid tribute to the catalytic role that the current government has played in reinvigorating the sector, while also emphasising Heirs Holdings’ vision of transforming Africa’s energy landscape through indigenous leadership and sustainable development.

Heirs Energies, which is just four years and rapidly grown its production from 21,000 to over 50,000 barrels per day of hydrocarbon, organised the programme and brought together public and private sector leaders to accelerate Nigeria’s production growth.

Elumelu, who welcomed both public and private sector guests, emphasised the strong spirit of collaboration that underscored the successful indigenisation.

“Production growth, ambitious and sustained, is our shared national mission. I am honoured that Heirs Energies is bringing together distinguished peers from the industry and our partners in government.

“As an investor not just in resources, but in Nigeria’s power production and distribution sectors, all of us need to come together to ensure Nigerians get the benefits of our resources.

As we build Africa’s largest integrated energy business, innovation and collaboration are central to our execution,” he said.

The dialogue affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to increasing production, while maintaining environmental responsibility and leveraging gas as a transition fuel.

The forum, moderated by CEO of Heirs Energies, Osayande Igiehon, featured distinguished speakers including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Chief Commission Executive, NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe; Chairman, OPEC Board of Governors and CEO, First E&P, Adewale AdeyemoBero; Executive Vice-President Upstream, NNPC Limited, Udobong Ntia and CEO of Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown.

With a new administration and ambitious targets for production critical for Nigeria’s economic growth, the Dialogue provided a timely venue for private and public sectors to continue the successful interaction, that has already seen Nigeria crude production grow by 25 per cent, since May 2023.

Speakers highlighted how a series of Presidential Executive Orders had radically reshaped the operating environment and catalysed industry growth.

Indigenous oil and gas companies were now responsible for more than 60% of Nigeria’s crude output and the successful indigenisation programme was delivering a bold new chapter in Nigeria’s natural resources history.

Heirs Energies CEO, Igiehon, reinforced this perspective, showcasing Heirs Energies’ impact in Nigeria’s onshore sector.

“Our success at Heirs Energies demonstrates what’s possible in Nigeria’s onshore sector, through our Brownfield Excellence Strategy, robust security measures, and genuine community partnership,” he said.

“By tripling our producing wells to over 100, we’ve shown how indigenous operators can efficiently unlock value while ensuring sustainable development of host communities,” he added.

Speaking at the forum, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, applauded Heirs Energies for hosting this inaugural event, “Let me express our gratitude to Heirs Energies for providing this platform for meaningful industry engagement.”

