Elumelu Family Donates N30m To Three Orphanages, Food, Medical Items In Lagos

The chairman of United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu and his wife Dr. Awele Elumelu have donated N30 million, food and medical items to three orphanages in Lagos.

This donation was part of a larger philanthropic program of the couple that will see similar donations to seven more orphanages across Nigeria in the coming weeks.

According to Dr. Awele, Chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited, ”this effort aims to address the immediate needs of these institutions, with a particular focus on rent, medical care, and daily sustenance for the children in their care.

“The donation drive began at the Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice in Surulere, an institution that provides care for children facing severe health challenges, many of whom require ongoing medical attention.

Despite the hospice’s ongoing struggles with limited resources, the donation of N30 million and much-needed food supplies, such as rice, beans, noodles, sugar, milk, and Milo, helped alleviate some of its burden.

Dr.Awele, while touring the hospice and interacting with the children, emphasized the importance of both immediate and long-term support for vulnerable children.

She stressed that philanthropy is not just about providing resources but also about making a lasting difference in the lives of those in need. Her message was clear: “Everyone has a role to play whether through cash, kind, or time to make a difference in the lives of these children.”

The donations were not a one-size-fits-all offering but were carefully planned to address the specific challenges faced by each home. At each institution, the Elumelu family ensured that the financial contributions, totalling ₦10 million per orphanage, would go toward critical expenses such as medical care, surgeries, and rent.

The food donations included 33 cartons of Indomie noodles, 20 bags of rice, 20 bags of beans, 10 bags of sugar, 10 cartons of milk, and 10 cartons of Milo for each orphanage.

This strategic support was aimed at providing not only immediate relief but also sustainability, so these orphanages could continue their important work without the constant worry of financial instability.

The thoughtful planning that went into this outreach was evident in the way the Elumelu family addressed the specific challenges faced by each orphanage. Mr Alero Ladipo, the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications for UBA Bank, who represented the family during the visits, explained the process behind the initiative.

“We conducted surveys to understand the specific needs of each home. Beyond the food items, the N10 million for each orphanage is intended to address medical needs, rent, and other requirements such as diapers for the children,” she said.

However, the recipients of these donations were deeply moved by the gesture. Mrs Laja Adedoyin, the founder of the Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice, expressed immense gratitude for what she described as the largest donation the hospice had ever received.

She highlighted that in a country like Nigeria, where basic necessities such as food and healthcare can be a struggle for many, having enough food for the children is equivalent to having everything.

In addition to their recent donations in Lagos, the Elumelu family has also made contributions to their local community in Onicha Uku, Delta State, where they provided 1,800 bags of rice during the festive season.

These acts of kindness reflect the Elumelu family’s deep commitment to philanthropy, which is not seen as a one-off event but as an ongoing mission to make a tangible difference in society.

Through their actions, the Elumelu family not only provides critical support but also sets an example for others in the private sector to contribute to social causes.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation, for instance, has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs across Africa, and the UBA Foundation’s recent nomination for Philanthropy of the Year further highlights the family’s dedication to making a positive impact. As Dr. Awele aptly stated,

“Everyone has a role to play,” reinforcing the importance of collective action in fostering a more compassionate society. The ripple effect of this initiative, through the Elumelu family’s consistent and thoughtful giving, will undoubtedly inspire others to follow suit, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable, kinder, and more humane society.

