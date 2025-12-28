Elumelu Family Donates Food Items To Orphanages 

The family of billionaire philanthropist and business leader, Tony Elumelu, has donated food items to orphanage homes across Lagos, Edo and Delta states as part of its end-of-year humanitarian outreach aimed at supporting vulnerable children.

The donation exercise, which covered six orphanage homes in Lagos State and three each in Edo and Delta states, was flagged off in Lagos by the Chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited, Dr. Awele Elumelu, at the Hearts of Gold Children Hospice, Masha, Surulere. Items distributed included essential food staples, notably 1,730 bags of rice and 290 bags of beans, to ease the burden on caregivers as they prepare for the new year.

Beneficiary orphanages in Lagos include Hearts of Gold Children Hospice, Little Saints Orphanage in Surulere, SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria in Isolo, Living Fountain Orphanage, Adiel Children’s Home in Ilupeju and Compassionate Orphanage in Egbeda.

In Delta State, beneficiaries included facilities in Onichukwu, the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) School of Nursing, and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Usele-Ukwu, among other communities.

Speaking during the presentation, Dr. Elumelu expressed gratitude to God for the year and commended caregivers for their resilience despite prevailing economic challenges.

She described the donation as the family’s modest contribution to supporting orphaned and vulnerable children as the country transitions into a new year filled with hope.

She added that the outreach was extended beyond Lagos to Delta and Edo states to reflect the nationwide nature of humanitarian needs.

In her remarks, the Founder of Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice, Mrs. Laja Adedoyin, thanked the Elumelu family for their continued support, noting that previous donations had helped the hospice remain operational amid rising costs.

She explained that the hospice provides specialised medical and social care for children with complex health needs, including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other congenital conditions, stressing that such support remains critical to sustaining the facility’s services.