Elumelu Emerges Triangle Magazine’s Personality Of The Year

The Publisher Triangle Magazine, Femi Salako, has announced that the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, is the winner of its Personality of the Year Award.

Salako in a statement described Elumelu a visionary entrepreneur, a champion of economic empowerment, and an unwavering believer in Africa’s potential.

He said Elumelu has dedicated his life to reshaping the continent’s narrative. He said: “His work in finance, investment, and philanthropy has transformed industries, created opportunities, and empowered a new generation of African leaders.

“It is for these reasons that Triangle Magazine proudly honors Tony O. Elumelu as the Personality of the Year. “Tony Elumelu’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Born and raised in Nigeria, he quickly rose through the ranks of the banking sector, displaying a keen business acumen and an unparalleled work ethic.

“His breakthrough came with the acquisition and transformation of Standard Trust Bank into what is now United Bank for Africa (UBA), a leading pan-African financial institution operating in over 20 African countries, as well as in the UK, France, and the United States.

