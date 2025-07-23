Chairman of Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tolu Elemelu has supported the Produce for Lagos Initiative with the sum of ₦25 billion.

Elumelu made the pledge at Lagos House, Ikeja, during his goodwill message at the launch of the ‘’₦500 billion Priduce for Lagos” initiative conceived by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu- led administration to ensure food security, affordability and availability in the state.

In her opening address, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Bisola Olusanya described the event as “launch of a bold history-shaping intervention” aimed to rewire the food chain, reconnect rural abandon with urban demand and reward all stakeholders in the food systems value chain.

Details later…