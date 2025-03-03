Elumelu Commits To Boosting Gabon’s Infrastructure

Share

The Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group and Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony Elumelu, has once again reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Gabon’s economy development following a high-level meeting with the President of Gabon, Brice Oligui Nguema earlier this week.

Elumelu, who was on official visit to Presidential Palace in Libreville, Gabon, on the invitation of President Ngueman, discussed key strategies to enhance infrastructure development and foster entrepreneurship in the country.

During the discussions, both leaders underscored the importance of strategic investments in infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation, while Elumelu, a strong advocate of Africapitalism, emphasised the role of private sector partnerships in driving sustainable development.

“The President of Gabon is committed to ensuring the development of infrastructure in Gabon, and I, as an African and an African investor, support countries, leaders, and companies that want to invest and create jobs for young people,” Elumelu highlighted.

On the back of a previous engagement by both leaders in New York in September 2024, Elumelu disclosed plans of a dedicated initiative to support the Gabonese youth through UBA and his Foundation, the TEF.

“As the founder of TEF, which supports young Africans, I am pleased to work alongside leaders who embrace and bring together African youth. His Excellency, the President, was kind enough to share his vision for assisting young Gabonese people, and he asked for my support.

I made a promise that UBA Group will support infrastructure development projects in Gabon, and TEF will provide young entrepreneurs with non-refundable seed funding of $5,000 each year,” Elumelu assured.

