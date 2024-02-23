Elumelu Charts Path to Unlocking Value in Govt Assets

Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Tony Elumelu, has given a direction to unlocking the value contained within state-owned assets. Elumelu, who disclosed the details during a stakeholders engagement put together by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), advised that the last thing that should be in the minds of the drivers should be profitability. Commending the Ministry of Finance for the initiative of bringing together the key players and stakeholders to chart a course to position MOFI as the strategic institution that will support the Federal Government’s efforts to address economic challenges and drive growth in the Nigerian economy, he advised against rushing to see immediate profits.

According to him, “we must have that mindset if we are to fully unlock the value contained within these state-owned assets. “First set the strategic intent, prepare the milestones, know how you will be judged, and then execute, execute, execute – with discipline and always with that strategic intent in focus.” Drawing a successful inference from Temasek of Singapore’s experience, he recalled that Temasek, which started out in 1974 with the same aspirations as MOFI, now had assets worth approximately N300 billion. “Temasek was established with state-owned assets worth $300 million, today those assets are now worth approximately $300 billion.

“How did this happen? In 1974, following independence from the British, the Singaporean government found itself as the owner of a variety of new state-owned enterprises. “The Singaporean Government felt that it was necessary to separate governance from business management. “This stemmed from the principle that it was not the business of the government to operate the businesses it owned. “This principle led to the establishment of Temasek in 1974 to own and manage the assets held by the Singapore Government.

“The arrangement allowed the government to focus on its core role of policymaking and regulations. “Today, Temasek has investments in the strategic sectors of its economy to unlock significant value: Transportation, industrial, financial services, technology, telecommunications, real estate and consumer goods.” He said Temasek typically owned significant stakes in companies, often with a focus on strategic investments that align with Singapore’s economic development goals, adding that Temasek also actively managed its investments, engaging with portfolio companies to drive growth and value creation.

Elumelu, who is also the Chairman, Heirs Holdings Group and Transcorp Group, said the steps taken by Temasek meant they were not a passive investor that sits back but more like a private equity firm that works closely with management to unlock value. “We need this approach in Nigeria,” he added. Speaking on the turnaround success in the Heirs Holdings Group, he said: “In our Group, we are known for how to turn around businesses. He said: “Our expertise is in unlocking the value in the assets we hold. And our track record speaks for itself. “The turnaround of a defunct Crystal Bank birthed into Standard Trust Bank, which is now part of today’s United Bank for Africa (UBA).

“This was not a state-owned enterprise but the same principles for turnaround occurred here. “We had a clear vision from day one of what we wanted to achieve in the financial services industry. “We set out clear goals which we labelled our strategic intent and worked assiduously to ensure we met them. “Today, UBA Group operates in 20 African countries, the UK, France, the UAE and the USA. “We are the only African bank with a deposit taking license in the USA.” He further said that in 2010, “following my retirement as the CEO of UBA, and in looking for new opportunities and ventures, the Heirs Holdings Group, my family’s investment firm acquired Transcorp Plc.