Elumelu champions recognition of women’s potential, challenges workplace stereotypes

The Group Chairman, United Bank for Afri- ca (UBA) and Found- er, Tony Elumelu Founda- tion (TEF), Tony Elumelu, has passionately called for a change of long-standing workplace stereotypes that continue to hinder wom- en’s professional growth and potential. He said this while deliv- ering a compelling address during a meeting with the Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB), at the UBA Head office in Marina, Lagos on Monday. Elumelu, who highlight- ed the exceptional abilities of women in business, ad- dressed the additional ob- stacles women encounter, such as imposter syndrome and unfair stereotypes that portray them as “too emo- tional” or “sentimental” in professional settings. Elumelu stated: “From my experience, women in our group are tenacious, hardworking, and deliver results.

They don’t expect special treatment – they command respect. “My admiration for women comes from person- al experience. My 97-yearold mother still goes to the market and cooks for us every Sunday. “My wife, five daugh- ters, and two sisters continue to inspire me daily, and the women I work with constantly surpass expec- tations.” He noted that his own organisations and those he has invested in stand as a testament to women’s lead- ership potential. “At UBA Group for the longest time, our board has been predominantly female, and most of our CEOs are women. “At Heirs Holdings Group, women head more group companies than men—not by design, but by merit,” he said.

Elumelu cited examples of women’s leadership within his organisations, noting that Transcorp Group, valued at N4.5 tril- lion, and Transcorp Hotels Plc, valued at N1 trillion, are both led by women who are breaking barriers and redefining corporate leadership. Drawing inspiration from the story of Mary Jane Patterson, the first Black woman graduate in America, Elumelu advised the female professionals to build confidence, ignore stereotypes, and focus on personal goals as these are the most prominent ways they could break glass ceil- ings and open paths for young girls.

