The Chairman of United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has cancelled his annual TOE All-White Party in Lagos to honour the victims of the September fire incident at Afriland Towers.

New Telegraph reports that the fire, which broke out at the high-rise building on Broad Street, claimed the lives of six staff members.

In a statement shared via his Instagram story, Elumelu said he and his wife, Awele, made the difficult decision to suspend this year’s celebration following the tragedy.

He emphasised that the moment calls for reflection and compassion, adding that the period would instead be “dedicated to remembering and honouring” those whose lives were lost.

The entrepreneur also expressed that his family looks forward to welcoming guests again on December 23, 2026. “We’ve received so many messages from friends asking about our annual TOE All-White Party on 23rd December. Your excitement and tradition mean the world to us,” he wrote. “However, due to the recent tragic fire incident that claimed precious lives, Awele and I have made this decision to cancel the party this year. This season will be dedicated to remembering, honouring, and holding space for those we lost. They remain forever in our hearts. “We look forward to opening our home to you again with love, laughter, and togetherness on 23rd December 2026 by God’s Grace. Until then, thank you for your understanding and kindness. Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful and beautiful Christmas. Merry Christmas.” Elumelu is a billionaire businessman, economist, and philanthropist. He chairs Heirs Holdings and Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation. He was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.