Elozino Olaniyan Congratulated By NSE On Appointment In Oil, Gas Sector

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has congratulated Engr. Elozino Olaniyan, FNSE, on her appointment as the first female Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Midwestern Oil and Gas.

Her landmark appointment, effective December 1, 2025, marks a major milestone for both Olaniyan and the Nigerian energy sector, as she becomes the first woman to lead the company in its 26-year history.

In a congratulatory letter signed by NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, and released on Thursday, the Society praised Olaniyan for her outstanding leadership, her contributions to the energy industry, and her trailblazing role in opening pathways for women in leadership positions within the oil and gas sector.

Oguntala expressed the Society’s pride in Olaniyan’s achievement, describing the appointment as not only a personal triumph but a monumental moment for women in engineering and leadership, especially in sectors where women have historically been underrepresented.

“Engr. Olaniyan’s appointment is a powerful testament to her excellence and determination. It breaks down barriers for women in leadership, particularly in industries like energy where a gender gap still exists.

“Her leadership will inspire future generations of engineers, especially young women, to aim high and pursue careers in fields where they are underrepresented,” the NSE President said.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the empowerment and advancement of women in engineering and leadership roles across all sectors.

The Society added that it remains dedicated to promoting gender equality and increasing the inclusion of women in traditionally male-dominated industries such as oil and gas.