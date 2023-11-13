Eloquence School Announces Public Speaking Competition For Lagos Schools

School of Eloquence has announced that it will hold its 5th public speaking challenge competition for Lagos State-owned secondary schools.

The Dean of the School of Eloquence, Ubong Essien, said 10 government schools that are selected across the state will participate in the competition slated for Saturday, November 25.

Essien listed schools that will participate in the competition to include CMS Grammar School Lagos, Queens College Lagos, Kings College Lagos, St. Gregory’s College, Girls Senior Secondary School Ikoyi, Falomo Senior High School, Ireti Senior Grammar School Ikoyi, Kuramo Senior College Victoria Island, Victoria Island Senior Secondary School and Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School.

He said 2023 marks the 5th edition of the competition and the event is traditionally used to commemorate the school’s anniversary. He said the school will be marking its 17 years of existence this year.

Essien said: “The objective of the competition is to give back to the society and groom future leaders with robust speaking skills. As part of its corporate social responsibility, in the past seven years, the School of Eloquence has been actively involved in the Catching Them Young programme of teaching secondary school students the art of public speaking and over seven years has trained hundreds of senior secondary school student in public speaking across over 50 schools in Lagos.

“The highlight of this project is the annual public speaking challenge known as the Eloquence Cup, a contest between secondary schools coming together to speak on topical national issues.

The Cup is meant to serve as a testimonial to the importance and power of effective oral communication and the school’s commitment to elevating the art of public speaking to mainstream levels in Nigerian society which is keeping with its mantra of teaching the world to speak.

“The Eloquence Cup is also a celebration of the contest of ideas and the import and impact of the spoken word, its effective delivery and well-structured messaging. People in positions must be able to speak well – it should be mandatory for policymakers and office- holders; business owners and thought leaders.

“Leaders owe it to their followers to communicate effectively at the least. So, this competition feeds into the catching them young drive of the SOE.

That is why we also refer to it as the ultimate speaking faceoff. If we teach them now and early to battle it out using their thoughts and words, they will not be found snatching ballot boxes or heating up the polity in their time.

“Public speaking is a skill that moulds character because it stems from the mind and harnesses the body as tools to deliver one’s message to compel others.

People who cannot organize their thoughts lash out easily and quickly because of mental laziness and unwillingness to subject the mind to the actual rigour of articulation.”