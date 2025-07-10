Elon Musk’s X CEO, Linda Yaccarino Resigns

The Chief Executive Officer of Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Linda Yaccarino, has stepped down after two years in the role.

Yaccarino announced her resignation in a tweet on the platform on Wednesday, without stating a specific reason for her departure.

However, she noted that the company was entering a new chapter following its recent acquisition by Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI.

Yaccarino praised the efforts of the X team, noting the strides made in restoring advertiser trust and prioritising user safety.

She described the platform as “truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal,” adding, that it couldn’t have been achieved without users, business partners, and the team.

Yaccarino wrote, “After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of.

“When #elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company.

“I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.

“I’m incredibly proud of the X team, the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.

“We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritise the safety of our users, especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence.

“This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform.

“Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with #xai,” she added.