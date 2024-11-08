Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Sets To Leave US Amid Trump’s Victory

Share

The transgender daughter of billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk,Vivian Jenna Wilson has revealed plans to leave the United States (US) following Donald Trump’s victory in the November 5 election.

Wilson, who identifies as female and has publicly distanced herself from both her father and his political stance, made the announcement on Threads.

Vivian who expressed concerns over potential anti-trans policies emphasized her disapproval of the political climate that led to Trump’s win, saying, “Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

He wrote, “I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me.

“I don’t see my future being in the United States,” Wilson posted.

Elon Musk, who has 12 children from three different relationships, has previously commented on his strained relationship with Vivian.

Musk described her as having a “communist” ideology and an anti-wealth stance.

Elon Musk was a significant supporter of Trump’s campaign and played a pivotal role in his return to the White House.

Vivian’s announcement has sparked widespread reactions, particularly within LGBTQ+ communities and advocacy groups.

Also, fears have risen about the possible implications of Trump’s administration on transgender rights and related policies.

