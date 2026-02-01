Elon Musk’s Assessment Of Nigeria’s Economy Reality Check For Opposition – Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has taken note of the recent comments credited to global technology entrepreneur and investor, Elon Musk, on the prospects of the Nigerian economy.

The party, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mogaji (Hon) Seye Oladejo, on Sunday, said the objective assessment of Musk stands in sharp contrast to the persistent narrative of gloom, decline, and hopelessness being peddled by the opposition for narrow political gains.

“Coming from one of the world’s most influential innovators and investors- whose opinions are shaped by hard data, market realities, and future trends- Mr. Musk’s outlook reinforces what discerning observers already know: Nigeria remains a country of vast economic potential, resilience, and strategic relevance, particularly in the areas of technology, energy transition, digital innovation, and human capital.

“While the opposition thrives on alarmist propaganda designed to undermine public confidence and discredit the ongoing reform efforts of the APC-led Federal Government, credible global voices continue to acknowledge the structural strengths of the Nigerian economy.

“From a large and dynamic consumer market to a youthful, tech-savvy population and improving macroeconomic reforms, Nigeria is firmly positioned as a destination for long-term investment, not the basket case painted by political opportunists.

“The reforms being undertaken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, though bold and at times challenging, are already laying the foundation for a more competitive, transparent, and sustainable economy.

“These are the very signals international investors and innovators like Elon Musk pay attention to, not the cynical soundbites of an opposition that offers no credible alternatives,” he said.

Mogaji Oladejo added that it is therefore instructive that “while the opposition speaks only to its echo chambers, global investors speak to facts, fundamentals, and the future.

“Mr Musk’s comments serve as an external validation of the reform trajectory Nigeria is currently on and a reminder that progress is often clearer to objective outsiders than to desperate local critics.”

The Lagos APC then urged Nigerians, especially the business community and the youth, “not to be swayed by manufactured pessimism. The Nigerian economy is undergoing a necessary transition, and as history has shown, nations that stay the course with difficult but responsible reforms ultimately emerge stronger.”

The party said that Nigeria is open for business, and that reform is on course, adding that the future remains promising, no matter how hard the opposition tries to deny it.