Elon Musk Urges Parent To Cancel Netflix For Kids

South African billionaire business mogul, Elon Musk, has ignited a new culture war online after urging parents to boycott Netflix over what he described as harmful content for children.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 1, the Tesla and SpaceX chief reposted a clip from “Dead End: Paranormal Park”, an animated series that ran on Netflix in 2022, alongside a blunt message: “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

The clip, which resurfaced recently, shows the main character Barney Guttman openly identifying as transgender.

Although the show ended in 2023 without much fanfare, the scene went viral this week, sparking a heated debate about LGBTQ+ representation in children’s programming.

Conservative commentators and parents’ groups quickly echoed Musk’s call, accusing Netflix of pushing “Gender ideology” on children. Critics argue that featuring a transgender lead in a show rated for viewers as young as seven amounts to social engineering.

Supporters of the series, however, defend it as a positive step for inclusivity. They argue that representation can help children who feel different see themselves reflected on screen and that parents, not streaming platforms, should ultimately decide what their kids watch.

The controversy added to Netflix’s challenges, with the company’s stock dipping nearly 2 per cent the morning after Musk’s post. While analysts stopped short of linking the drop directly to the backlash, the billionaire’s cultural influence was once again on full display.

For now, Dead End: Paranormal Park has become the latest lightning rod in the ongoing battle over what stories children should see and who gets to decide.