Elon Musk To Meet Israeli Leaders Monday

South African billionaire business mogul, Elon Musk, will on Monday, November 27 meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in Israel.

Musk’s visit to the war-torn country will not be unconnected to the accusation by civil rights groups that he is amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform.

Confirming his visit in a statement issued on Sunday, an Israeli source said Musk’s visit coincides with a four-day truce in an Israeli war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.

Netanyahu met Musk in California on September 18 and urged him to strike a balance between protecting free expression and fighting hate speech after weeks of controversy over antisemitic content on X.

Musk responded by saying he was against antisemitism and against anything that “promotes hate and conflict,” repeating his previous statements that X would not promote hate speech.

During that visit, before the war, about 200 people protested efforts by Netanyahu’s right-wing government to curb the powers of Israeli courts. They gathered outside Tesla’s California factory, where the meeting took place.

Then on Nov. 15 Musk agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking “the actual truth.”

The White House condemned what it called an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans.”

Sunda Telegraph had earlier reported that Major U.S. companies including Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and NBC Universal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site.

The “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory holds that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a “white genocide.”

Following the outbreak of the Gaza war, antisemitic incidents in the United States rose by nearly 400% from the year-earlier period, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that fights antisemitism.

Musk has said X should be a platform for people to post diverse viewpoints, but the company will limit the distribution of certain posts that may violate its policies, calling the approach “freedom of speech, not reach.”

Musk is developing an artificial intelligence startup xAI, and Israel is considered a world leader in the field, thanks to burgeoning computing and robotics industries.