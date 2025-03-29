New Telegraph

March 29, 2025
Elon Musk Sells X In $33 Billion Deal

World’s richest billionaire, Elon Musk, has reportedly sold off X in a $33 billion deal.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that in October 2022, It’s Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion introducing several new features to the app and changing its name to X.

The acquisition of X by xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, is a strategic move to merge X’s vast user base with xAI’s cutting-edge AI capabilities.

READ ALSO:

Musk believes this integration will ‘unlock immense potential,’ enriching user experiences and fostering truth through the fusion of xAI’s AI expertise and X’s massive user base.

The deal has garnered mixed reactions, with some applauding Musk’s vision and others voicing concerns about the implications of AI-driven social media.

 

