Elon Musk Reclaims World’s Richest Title With $423bn Net Worth –Report

Forbes has released its latest list of the world’s wealthiest individuals as of 1 June 2025, with Elon Musk reclaiming the top spot. Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, X) leads with a net worth of $423 billion.

He is followed by Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) with $224 billion, and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) with $220 billion. Larry Ellison (Oracle) holds $206 billion, Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway) has $158 billion, and Bernard Arnault (LVMH) stands at $144 billion. Larry Page and Sergey Brin (Google) have $142 billion and $136 billion respectively.

Steve Ballmer (Microsoft, LA Clippers, investments) is worth $133 billion, just ahead of Amancio Ortega (Inditex/Zara) with $124 billion. The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive now holds an estimated net worth of $423 billion, following a substantial $36 billion increase in May alone.

According to Forbes, the surge in Musk’s wealth was driven by a 23% rise in Tesla shares, spurred by the announcement of its upcoming robotaxi launch and his departure from a high-profile government advisory role.

Forbes noted that this combination “further cemented Musk’s status as the world’s wealthiest person by far.” Mark Zuckerberg climbed into second place with a net worth of $224 billion, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who now ranks third with $220 billion.

