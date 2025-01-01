Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Top 2024 World’s Richest Billionaires Ranking

Share

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang are leading the group of billionaires in 2024, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The world’s 500 richest people became considerably richer in 2024, with a combined $10 trillion net worth, according to the report. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

The tech billionaires collectively saw their wealth in- crease by an impressive $903 billion. US technology stocks played a key role in turbocharging the trio’s wealth, as well as the fortunes of Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Michael Dell and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

The eight tech entrepreneurs alone gained more than $600 billion this year, 43% of the $1.5 trillion increase among the 500 richest people tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk’s close relationship with the incoming president helped increase the value of his companies, including Tesla Inc., SpaceX and xAI.

The development report boosted his fortune to an unprecedented $442.1 billion, up $213 billion from the beginning of the year. Trump’s election win, Bloomberg said it added to the gains as the S&P 500 hit a then all-time high on Nov. 6 in its best post-Election Day performance in history.

The billionaires represented on the index gained a combined $505 billion in the five weeks following the election, 34% of the yearly total.

