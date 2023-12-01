Elon Musk Launches Profane Attack On X Advertisers

In a profanity-laced outburst, Elon Musk has slammed advertisers that have left X, warn- ing they will kill the social media platform.

At an event in New York, he accused companies that have joined an ad boycott of the site formerly known as Twitter of trying to blackmail him. “Go [expletive] yourself,” the billionaire said in an interview.

Some firms have paused advertising on X amid concerns over anti semitism, including a post from Musk himself, reports the BBC.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss apologised on Wednesday for that post, saying it might be the “dumbest” thing he has ever shared online.