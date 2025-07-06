Elon Musk Launches New Political Party After Fallout With Trump

American Tech billionaire and Chairman of microblogging site, X, Elon Musk has officially announced the formation of a new political movement, the America Party, marking a bold entry into the United States (US) political landscape amid rising tensions with his former ally, President Donald Trump.

Musk made this announcement, just a day after polling his followers on X about the need for a new political party.

Speaking on Saturday, the billionaire said the move follows his increasing criticism of Trump and a stark warning against what Musk calls an “insane spending bill.”

“If this bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” Musk had posted earlier in the week.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the proposed legislation, dubbed the “Big, Beautiful Bill” by the Trump administration, has drawn sharp criticism from Musk, who recently served as the Head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

He labeled the bill fiscally irresponsible and a threat to national economic stability.

While Musk once held a cooperative relationship with President Trump, their alliance has deteriorated significantly since Musk’s departure from the government.

His recent comments reflect growing ideological divergence and frustration with what he sees as unchecked government spending and a lack of real reform.

“This is not governance—it’s reckless spending masked as policy,” Musk wrote on X.

Although full details of the America Party’s platform have not yet been unveiled, Musk’s announcement signals his intent to reshape the U.S. political system, possibly drawing support from disillusioned voters across party lines.

Political analysts suggest Musk’s massive following, influence in tech and business, and growing dissatisfaction with traditional party politics could make the America Party a significant disruptor ahead of the 2028 U.S. elections.