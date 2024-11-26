Elon Musk, Ferdinand Celebrate Ronaldo’s Brace Against Al-Gharafa

Share

The owner of Tesla and the social media platform X, Elon Musk has congratulated football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo following his impressive performance in Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Al-Nassr faced Al-Gharafa at the Al Bayt Stadium for their fifth group match in the tournament, entering the game in third place in Group B.

The first half ended without goals, but Ronaldo kicked off the scoring just after halftime, netting his first goal in the 46th minute with a powerful finish from a cross by Sultan Al-Ghannam.

Angelo Gabriel added to the lead just 12 minutes later with a well-executed one-two play with Otavio, making it 2-0. Ronaldo sealed his brace in the 64th minute, extending his team’s advantage.

Despite a late goal from ex-Real Madrid striker Joselu in the 75th minute that reduced the deficit for Al-Gharafa, it was not enough to change the outcome of the match.

Following the victory, Ronaldo shared his celebration photos on X, captioning them, “Big win tonight!” to which Elon Musk replied with a simple, “Congrats!”

Additionally, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand took to social media to acknowledge Ronaldo’s achievements.

Following the match, Al-Alami shared a photo of Ronaldo celebrating one of his goals, and Ferdinand chimed in with a GOAT emoji, recognizing Ronaldo’s monumental impact on the game.

This recent brace brought Ronaldo’s remarkable career total to 913 goals for both club and country, extending his record as the all-time highest goalscorer in the history of football.

