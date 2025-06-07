Share

In a dramatic turn of events, South African billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk has deleted a controversial social media post in which he alleged that United States (US) President Donald Trump was named in sealed government files connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The now-deleted post, published on Musk’s microblogging site, X, came amid an escalating public fallout between Musk and President Trump.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the development came a few days after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO stepped down from his position as a Senior Advisor at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump-era initiative aimed at cost-cutting and regulatory streamlining.

Musk’s claims, which lacked supporting evidence and did not cite specific files, were widely circulated online before being scrubbed from his account by Saturday morning.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: (Trump) is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk wrote in the since-deleted post.

In a follow-up post—also deleted—Musk told followers to “mark this post for the future,” suggesting that more revelations were forthcoming.

The tech mogul’s remarks followed reports that the Trump administration is reviewing documents, videos, and other materials related to Epstein’s alleged crimes, as part of an effort endorsed by Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement to expose high-profile individuals who may have been complicit in the financier’s activities.

Though President Trump’s name reportedly appeared in depositions unsealed by a New York judge in early 2024, no formal accusations of wrongdoing have been made against him.

Trump has long denied any involvement in Epstein’s criminal network and has insisted he never visited Little Saint James, the private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands where federal prosecutors allege Epstein trafficked underage girls.

Until recently, Elon Musk and Donald Trump appeared to maintain a strategic, if uneasy, alliance. Trump even praised Musk in a public statement last week as he departed DOGE, calling him a “visionary asset to American efficiency.”

However, the relationship reportedly deteriorated rapidly after Musk lambasted a proposed federal spending bill, which could define Trump’s potential second term, as “an abomination.” Trump, never one to back down, fired back during an Oval Office press conference, igniting a high-profile feud that has captivated both Washington insiders and social media users alike.

What started as a policy disagreement quickly escalated into personal attacks and unprecedented accusations, with Musk’s Epstein-related claims pushing the rift into scandalous territory.

The White House has yet to formally respond to Musk’s deleted posts. A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said only that “President Trump is focused on delivering results for the American people and has no time for distractions.”

Meanwhile, legal experts warn that Musk’s unfounded public allegations, particularly involving a sitting president and a high-profile criminal case could expose him to potential legal scrutiny, especially if perceived as misinformation or defamatory.

