The owner of Tesla and leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), United States of America (US), Elon Musk, has defended the agency’s move to reduce federal expenses.

Musk who made this known while speaking to journalists in his first surprise appearance at the White House on Tuesday said it is not optional for the US government to reduce expenses, noting that it is essential.

“It’s not optional for us to reduce the federal expenses,” Musk said. “It’s essential. America needs to remain solvent as a country.”

This comes as President Donald Trump rolled out an executive order, which further strengthened DOGE.

New Telegraph gathered that the Musk-led DOGE has spearheaded efforts to shrink the US federal government.

Consequently, DOGE dismantled the US Agency for International Development, USAID, and several other government agencies.

