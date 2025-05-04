Elon Musk Confirms Launch Of 29 Additional Starlink Satellites

Share

South African billionaire business mogul, Elon Musk has confirmed the deployment of 29 additional Starlink satellites into Earth’s orbit, further expanding the global broadband network operated by SpaceX.

Musk, the Chairman of microblogging site X, and owner of both Starlink and electric vehicle giant Tesla, made this announcement on Sunday, May 4.

"29 more Starlink satellites were added to the constellation," he stated, noting the launch was conducted from Florida, United States (US).

According to data from Space.com, as of March 28, 2025, a total of 7,135 Starlink satellites have been placed in orbit, with 7,105 currently operational.

The satellite internet service aims to provide high-speed connectivity to underserved and remote regions around the world.

This latest launch follows Musk’s recent announcement of Starlink’s activation in Armenia, marking another step in the company’s efforts to expand internet access globally.

Musk, who also serves as a special adviser to President Donald Trump, has continued to leverage Starlink’s reach for both commercial and geopolitical initiatives.

The Starlink project, part of SpaceX’s broader vision for a global communications network, has become one of the most extensive satellite constellations ever deployed.

