The baby mama and former partner of South African billionaire, Elon Musk, Ashley St. Clair, has said she is broke as she battles for the custody of their son, Romulus.

The 26-year-old Ashley made this disclosure on Monday while launching her new podcast, Bad Advice With Ashley St. Clair said she is also facing eviction notice.

Opening the debut episode, St. Clair explained that she had “No choice” but to monetise her struggles, framing the podcast as a way to turn her challenges into income.

The influencer, who shares Musk’s youngest child, said her financial crisis comes at a time when she is under intense legal and personal pressure, adding that the podcast will document “The chaos” of her life.

“After a year of unplanned career suicide, questionable life choices, and a LinkedIn gap that can’t be legally explained, I’ve decided to start a podcast.

“Not because anyone asked, but because statistically speaking, it was either this or join a pyramid scheme. Also, I’m getting evicted and Polymarket offered me $10,000 for an ad read, so the roof over my head is now sponsored.”

New Telegraph gathered that there were court documents with Musk offering St. Clair $15 million and an additional $100,000 monthly during her pregnancy in exchange for her silence, but she declined the proposal.

Ashley St. Clair alleges Elon Musk cut her financial support after she revealed the birth of their son, Romulus, born in September 2024.

She also accuses Musk of neglecting their child, while he maintains he has provided millions.

St. Clair also mocked Musk’s 19-year-old protégé, Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, who was injured in a carjacking attempt.

“Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk’s Big Balls,”

“His DOGE crony Edward Coristine got roughed up by two teenagers. Fox News called it a gang, but really it was just a bloody nose.

“The damage was about what I sustained after telling my toddler he couldn’t watch Paw Patrol.” she joked