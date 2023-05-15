Elon Musk Announces First Female Twitter CEO

Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire founder of Tesla Inc., has announced he would be stepping down as Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in six weeks, adding that a new person is set to fill the post.

The billionaire had hinted in February 2023 that he would stand down as Twitter’s CEO and hand the position to someone else before the end of the year.

But in a tweet posted on Thursday via his verified Twitter handle, Musk discussed his departure from the company.

It would be recalled that the billionaire made the announcement of the replacement seven months before the year’s end.

When a female successor, who has not yet been named, assumes leadership of Twitter, Musk said he will serve as both the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chairman.

“Excited to announce that I have a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in six weeks,” Musk Tweeted.

“My role will transition to being executive chair and CTO, overseeing product, software, and system operations (sysops).”

If everything goes according to plan, the next CEO will be the first woman to run the dominant social media company.

“Five men have held the top positions on Twitter since it began. Musk, Parag Agrawal, Dick Costolo, Evan Williams, Jack Dorsey, and Evan Williams.

Last year, the Tesla billionaire said he would resign as Twitter’s CEO when he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”.

Prior to this, Musk had used a Twitter Poll to determine whether or not he should remain as CEO, with a promise to abide by the results.

57.5 percent out of the 17.5 million users who partook in the poll, asked for his exit.