Elombi Emerges As Next President Of Afreximbank

The shareholders of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have appointed Dr. George Elombi as the Bank’s next President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective September 2025.

A Cameroonian national and seasoned executive, Dr. Elombi has been with the Bank since 1996 and currently serves as Executive Vice President for Governance, Legal, and Corporate Services.

He will succeed Professor Benedict Oramah, who has led the Bank since 2015 and is set to step down in September 2025.

Dr. Elombi brings nearly three decades of institutional knowledge and leadership to the role, having played a pivotal role in shaping Afreximbank’s legal, structural, and governance frameworks. His contributions have been central to the expansion of the Bank’s capital base and its crisis-response initiatives across Africa and the Caribbean.

“I see Afreximbank as a force for industrialising Africa and for regaining the dignity of Africans wherever they are,” Dr. Elombi said in his acceptance remarks.

His appointment was one of the key decisions made during the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings held in Abuja, Nigeria, from June 25 to 28, 2025. The formal appointment was ratified at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on Saturday, June 28.

Dr. Elombi joined Afreximbank in 1996 as a Legal Officer and rose through the ranks, serving in various leadership roles including Senior and Chief Legal Officer (2001–2008), Deputy Director of Legal Services/Executive Secretary (2008–2010), and Director/Executive Secretary (2010–2015).

Before joining the Bank, he taught law at the University of Hull in the United Kingdom.

He was instrumental in establishing Afreximbank Group’s structure, including the creation of key subsidiaries that have strengthened the Bank’s capacity to deliver on its mandate. As Chair of the Bank’s Emergency Response Committee, Dr. Elombi led Afreximbank’s COVID-19 response, mobilizing over $2 billion for vaccine acquisition and deployment across Africa and the Caribbean.

Under his leadership in the Equity Mobilisation and Investor Relations Department, the Bank’s total ordinary equity raised stood at $3.6 billion as of April 2025.

Reflecting on his journey with the Bank, Dr. Elombi stated:

“I have worked alongside remarkable colleagues and extraordinary leaders to help shape this institution’s vision and growth. As we look to the future, I see Afreximbank as a vehicle for transforming Africa’s industrial landscape. I will work to preserve and grow this important asset.”

He also pledged to pursue the vision, championed by his predecessor, of transforming Afreximbank into a $250 billion institution within the next decade.

Dr. Elombi holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) and a Ph.D. in Commercial Arbitration from the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London. He also earned a Maîtrise en Droit from the University of Yaoundé in 1989.

His selection followed a rigorous recruitment process initiated in January 2025, which included a global call for applications published in international media and on the Bank’s website. Shortlisted candidates were interviewed by an international executive search firm, and top contenders were presented to the Board of Directors, which recommended Dr. Elombi to the General Meeting of Shareholders for final approval.

Under the Afreximbank Charter, the President is appointed by the General Meeting of Shareholders upon the recommendation of the Board of Directors for a renewable five-year term.