Elombi: Afreximbank’s Assets Hit $40bn

The newly appointed President of the African ExportImport Bank (Afreximbank), George Elombi, has lauded the institution’s remarkable transformation, announcing that its total assets have surged to $40 billion, up from just $6 billion a decade ago.

Speaking at the Farewell Conference and Investiture Ceremony held in Egypt, Elombi described Afreximbank’s growth trajectory as a defining moment in Africa’s economic history.

He disclosed that Afreximbank had evolved “from a relatively small institution with only $6 billion in assets, and just $105 million a few years earlier to over $40 billion today.” He credited the leadership of his predecessor, Prof. Benedict Oramah, for turning the bank into what he called “Africa’s development supermarket.”

According to Elombi, Oramah’s decade-long tenure was marked by a clear vision to accelerate intra-African trade and build on the foundations laid by his predecessors. “When he assumed office in 2015, his vision was clear: to build upon the foundation established by his predecessor and to drive Africa’s trade and development agenda forward,” Elombi said, adding that Oramah’s “energy, generosity, and innovative approach” have left a lasting legacy.

He further said that the bank’s rapid expansion had been accompanied by the creation of several strategically important subsidiaries and initiatives, including the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), AfrexInsure, a project preparation fund, a concessionary finance window, and the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), among others.

These initiatives, he noted, had broadened the bank’s impact beyond trade finance into critical areas of industrialisation, healthcare, and sustainable development.

Reaffirming his commitment to Afreximbank’s development agenda, Elombi noted that the bank now provided a comprehensive suite of financial and investment tools aimed at advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), stimulating industrialization, and fostering greater private sector engagement in economic development.

Oramah, Elombi also noted, confronted Africa’s industrial challenges head-on, building upon the groundwork of those who came before him while charting bold new directions for the future.