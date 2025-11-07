Ellah Lakes Targets N235bn Capital Injection Via Share Relisting On NGX

Ellah Lakes Plc is set to float a public offer of about 18 billion ordinary shares value at about N235 billion as a re-listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) following approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday next week.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chuka Mordi, made this disclosure at a press conference in Lagos yesterday that the board and management of Ellah Lakes PLC will be at the NGX for Facts Behind The Transaction on the public offer to brief the NGX, capital market operators (Stockbrokers) and the investing public on the details of the 18 billion ordinary shares public offer.

According to him, the N235 fundraising by the company is targeted to make new Milling acquisition, developing asset, adding new capacity and upgrading the un-cultivating lands in a bid to significantly transform the company to revenue generation, profitability, paying prompt dividends of shareholders and growing capital base.

Mordi said: “So what we are now doing is transforming the business with this acquisition which is the public offer for N235 billion. It involves the acquisition, developing the asset, adding new capacity and upgrading the un-cultivating lands.