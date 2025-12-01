Ellah Lakes Reports N1.92bn Operating Loss For 15-Month Period

Ellah Lakes Plc has released its unaudited financial statements for the fifteen months ended October 31, 2025, showing continued operational challenges, widened losses and a marginal drop in total assets.

According to the consolidated statement of financial position, the company’s total assets declined to N30.74 billion as at October 2025, down from N31.05 billion reported at the end of July 2025. The modest reduction was driven largely by lower cash and cash equivalents, which fell to N3.70 billion from N5.90 billion three months earlier.

Non-current assets, however, inched up to N26.35 billion, supported by growth in biological assets, which increased to N33.38 million from N14.62 million, and a slight rise in property, plant and equipment. On the liabilities side, total obligations stood at N8.38 billion, largely unchanged from the N8.39 billion posted in July.

The company maintained a director’s loan balance of N7.08 billion and borrowings of N400.42 million. Current liabilities rose marginally to N914.62 million due to higher trade and other payables.

Despite the widening losses, Ellah Lakes retained an equity base of N22.36 billion, compared to N22.66 billion in July, reflecting the impact of accumulated losses, which deepened to N5.91 billion. The company recorded a revenue of N72.16 million during the fifteen-month period, significantly higher than the N1.03 million posted in the corresponding fifteen months ended October 2024.

However, the increase in turnover was overshadowed by sharp rises in operating expenses. Administrative expenses surged to N900.15 million from N375.52 million, while personnel expenses climbed to N1.02 billion, up from N785.35 million in the prior comparable period.

Finance costs fell to N58.52 million from N157.56 million, providing some relief, but depreciation and foreign exchange losses added pressure on the bottom line.

Overall, Ellah Lakes posted an operating loss of N1.92 billion for the fifteen-month period, compared to a loss of N1.15 billion in the previous cycle. Earnings per share closed at negative 50 kobo, slightly lower than the negative 58 kobo recorded earlier.