Ellah Lakes Moves To Boost Food Security, Expand Operations

Ellah Lakes Plc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Agro-Allied Resources & Processing Nigeria Limited (ARPN), in a move designed to scale its operations, enhance efficiency, and strengthen its contribution to national food security.

The company disclosed the development in a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), noting that the transaction received shareholders’ approval at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 25, 2025. It described the acquisition as a significant milestone that will expand its operational footprint and processing capacity.

The deal covers 11,783 hectares of cultivated land, comprising over 6,280 hectares of oil palm plantations, 2,093 hectares of cassava plantations, and an additional 10,393 hectares of uncultivated land. The age profile of the oil palm plantations is expected to support sustainable productivity, with 60 per cent already at peak yield age, 30 per cent maturing, and 10 per cent still under two years old.

Ellah Lakes said the acquisition would enable the consolidation of ARPN’s assets into its existing operations, delivering immediate scale benefits while unlocking long-term opportunities for crop diversification and vertical integration.

“This transaction aligns with our vertically integrated business model, which spans primary cultivation, midstream processing, and downstream market access,” the company stated, adding that the deal remains subject to regulatory approvals, including from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Closing is expected in December 2025, subject to satisfaction of all conditions precedent. Commenting on the development, Ellah Lakes Managing Director/CEO, Chuka Mordi, said: “Signing the Sale and Purchase Agreement with ARPN marks a defining step in Ellah Lakes’ transformation journey.

This acquisition will more than double our production footprint, accelerate earnings growth, and position us as a national champion in agroindustrial production. “We are excited about the immediate and long-term value this transaction will deliver to our shareholders and Nigeria’s food security agenda.” On his part, ARPN’s Managing Director/CEO, Madhukar Khetan, described the agreement as a proud moment for the company.

“In a short period, we successfully planted 6,280 hectares of palm seedlings—a benchmark achievement in our industry. This milestone is a testament to the commitment and resilience of our employees. The acquisition by Ellah Lakes underscores the strength of the platform we have built and its alignment with Nigeria’s food security goals. With Ellah Lakes’ expertise, the foundation we have created will be scaled to even greater heights,” he said.

Founded in 1980 as a fish farming enterprise, Ellah Lakes repositioned itself in 2019 after acquiring Telluria Limited, transforming into a fast-growing indigenous agribusiness focused on crop cultivation, processing, and sustainable value creation.