Ellah Lakes Extends N12.50 Public Offer Deadline To December 19

Ellah Lakes Plc has announced the extension of its ongoing public offer deadline to Friday, December 19, 2025, following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The offer, which opened on November 10 and was initially scheduled to close on December 5, covers 18.8 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N12.50 per share.

In a statement released on Friday, the agribusiness company said the extension was prompted by rising investor interest and is intended to give more stakeholders an opportunity to participate in what it described as one of the largest equity offerings in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

Ellah Lakes noted that the additional subscription window underscores both investors’ growing appetite for the offer and the company’s confidence in its long-term strategic direction.

The company added that extending the offer period will enable more investors to join its growth journey as it accelerates scale, enhances food security, and delivers sustainable value across its agricultural value chain.

Prospective investors who have not yet subscribed are encouraged to complete their applications either via the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Portal or by downloading and submitting the Commitment Form available on the company’s website through their stockbrokers.

Ellah Lakes Plc, established in 1980 as a fish farming business, has evolved into a vertically integrated agro-industrial enterprise.

Following the acquisition of Telluria Limited in 2019, the company repositioned its operations to focus on crop cultivation, processing, and sustainable value creation, and now plays a key role in driving agricultural transformation across Nigeria.