Ella Lake Picks CFO

Ellah Lakes Plc has appointed Mr. Hewett Benson as the chief financial officer. The company explained in a statement that the appointment was made in accordance with the listing rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the provisions of the Issuers’ Rules on the Disclosure of Material Information.

Benson obtained a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng.) in aeronautical engineering from Imperial College London, a CPGS in aerospace engineering from the University of Cambridge, and an SM in Aerospace engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He is a finance executive with a distinguished international career spanning capital market, asset management and corporate transformation.

Benson is recognised for his expertise in starting and managing largescale transformation projects, executing capital raising mandates (both debt and equity) and structuring strategic partnerships that drive sustainable, bottom-line growth.

His professional experience encompasses project finance, fund management, deal origination and commercial strategy in asset-intensive sectors.

Throughout his career, Benson is known for his ability to understand evolving consumer dynamics, define market-facing growth initiatives, and unlock cross-border capital opportunities.