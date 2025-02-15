ELJ: ‘Funke Akindele’ll receive only 35% of the box earnings in cinemas’

Share

Co-director of Everybody Loves Jenifa, Tunde Olaoye, has revealed that Funke Akindele’s production company, Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN), will receive only 35% of the film’s impressive box office earnings.

In a recent interview with publisher Olumide Iyanda, Olaoye explained that a significant portion of the revenue is distributed among other stakeholders, reducing the percentage that goes directly to FAAN.

Olaoye explained that while the gross earnings of the film are often touted, the actual amount the producer gets is far less.

“Even Funke, who is the executive producer of the film, cannot boast of being a super multi-billionaire because of the numbers from ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa,’ he said.

He emphasized that the gross figure was not the producer’s take-home, stating, “The dynamics are not as simple, adding that “what belongs to the producer is the net, not the gross.”

The director further elaborated on the financial breakdown.

A chunk of the money goes to the cinema exhibitors, the distributors who bring the film to cinemas and of course, taxes to the government. If you manage to net 35 per cent of the gross as a producer, you must have done a very good job.”

Funke has also been addressing distribution of earnings from the film in a series of skits shared on social media.

In one of the videos featuring actress Eniola Badmus and skit maker Kamo State, Funke highheartedly confirmed that the earnings are not entirely hers, as cinemas, distributors and tax authorities also take their share.

The 47-year-old urged fans to help push ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa to the N2bn mark at the box office.

The film has grossed N1.8bn at the time of filing this report.

Released on December 13, Everybody Loves Jenifa features a star-studded cast including Patience Ozokwo, Nancy Isime, Bisola Aiyeola, Layi Wasabi, Juliana Olayode, Folarin Falana (Falz), Stan Nze, Chimezie Imo, Jackie Appiah, Adedimeji Lateef, Omowunmi Dada, Omotunde Adebowale and Destiny Etiko.

