Elizade VC Warns Against Cultism, Anti-Social Behaviours

The Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Prof Kayode Ijadunola has warned new students of the institution against engaging in any form of anti-social behaviours including cultism.

Speaking at the 12th matriculation ceremony of the institution, Prof Ijadunola said the management would hesitate to hand over any student who engages in criminal activities to law enforcement agencies.

The institution matriculated 532 including 468 undergraduates and 64 postgraduate students in the university established 12 years ago by Chief Michael Ade. Ojo.

The school runs 34 undergraduate programmes in five Faculties of Allied Health Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Engineering, Humanities, Social and Management Sciences, and Law.

All these courses, the Vice Chancellor said are fully accredited by National University Commission (NUC) and other regulatory agencies.

However, Ijadunola said not all the matriculating students end up graduating from the same institution for a myriad of reasons especially anti-social vices which may terminate their career.

His words “Do not engage in ego tripping and entitlement behaviours when interacting with your instructors, as many of our youngsters tend to do today.

This is not a lawless society, as there will be sanctions for deliberate acts of breach of others’ rights. You can be sure that you will also be treated decently and with dignity by all and sundry.

” Please, do not engage in acts that will constitute a breach of the oath you are about to take today because that is a sure way of exiting the University prematurely.

The University has zero tolerance for anti-social behaviour – cultism, illicit drug use/abuse, examination malpractice, physical violence, sexual violence, sexual harassment, sexual assault, rape, sexual immorality, indecent dressing, and sundry issues.

” These will constitute a breach of your matriculation oath and may earn you an expulsion from the University. If such acts are also criminal, that may bring you in contact with the criminal justice system.

“That will not only cut short your dreams and aspirations in life but may also bring the image of the University and those of your families into disrepute. Please, be properly advised and informed, as ignorance will not be an excuse.”

Ijadunola said the university aims to attract and retain high-quality students, faculty, and researchers for the development of human capital and the promotion of advancement of knowledge by holding out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex, religious or political convictions.

According to him, the Institution has created a conducive environment for learning and research. He advised the students to set aside hours of study each day to make good grades that would enable them to be useful to themselves and society.

Ijadunola said the campus environment is serene, comparable to what obtains in the Ivy League schools across the world, pristine in ambiance, and ready to support meaningful scholarship and research among staff and students at large.

He said the vision of the University is to be a globally competitive institution that produces entrepreneurial, innovative, and ethically sound graduates while the mission is to endow our students with appropriate skills and knowledge for the development of the nation and global competitiveness.