Elizade VC Challenges Universities To Produce Functional Graduates

The Vice Chancellor of Elizade University Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Prof. Philip Oguntunde has challenged universities to produce graduates who can analyze problems, interpret evidence, and develop sustainable solutions.

This is as he said that education has evolved beyond mere examination success to encompass real-world relevance and innovation, stating that the future belongs to those who can create value, not just seek employment after graduation.

Speaking during the matriculation ceremony of the newly admitted students of the university, the Vice Chancellor said entrepreneurship and innovation are embedded across all faculties.

A total of 610 undergraduates and 98 Postgraduate students were admitted after a rigorous and merit-based selection process.

He said that the students, with a cumulative total of 708, are distributed across the Faculties of Engineering and Environmental Sciences, Law, Basic and Applied Sciences, Humanities, Social and Management Sciences, Allied Health Sciences, and the School of Postgraduate Studies.

The Vice Chancellor said the students would engage in compulsory entrepreneurship and innovation courses; practical, project-based learning and industry-linked assignments; as well as problem-solving initiatives that address societal and economic challenges.

According to him, the matriculating students were enrolled across over 35 fully accredited undergraduate programmes and 23 Postgraduate programmes, structured to meet national manpower needs while remaining globally competitive.

Prof Oguntunde said matriculation is not merely ceremonial; but an indispensable ritual, a formal academic contract. By taking the matriculation oath, the Vice Chancellor said the students have accepted the responsibility to pursue knowledge with discipline, integrity, and intellectual honesty, in line with the standards of the university.

He said, “Elizade University is founded on the understanding that knowledge must be functional, measurable, and impactful.

“In an era defined by data, technology, and rapid change, universities must produce graduates who can analyze problems, interpret evidence, and develop sustainable solutions.”

Oguntunde said the university’s

The academic model emphasized evidence-based learning and research; strong quantitative, analytical, and problem-solving skills; interdisciplinary thinking across sciences, technology, humanities, and management; and entrepreneurship as a mindset, not merely a course.

He said the goal of the institution is to graduate individuals who can convert ideas into enterprises, research into solutions, and knowledge into national development outcomes.

Oguntunde charged the students: “You are entering the University at a defining moment in human history, an age driven by digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and sustainability imperatives.

“I, therefore, challenge you to: develop strong digital literacy, regardless of your discipline; learn to work with data, technology, and emerging digital tools; and understand the ethical and practical implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

His words “Whether you study Engineering, Law, Sciences, Humanities, or Health Sciences, your relevance in the coming decades will depend on your ability to adapt, innovate, and think sustainably.

“Elizade University is committed to providing the platforms, infrastructure, and mentorship to support you in this journey but the drive must come from you.”

Oguntunde said the students in the Faculty of Law, participated in national debate competitions, held at the Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where they came first and third respectively, a confirmation of the quality of education offered at Elizade University.

The Vice Chancellor the culture of discipline and standards must be supported by discipline and ethical conduct.

He added that the University maintains zero tolerance for examination malpractice, cultism, drug abuse, sexual harassment, cybercrime, and all forms of misconduct.