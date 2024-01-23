Elizade Varsity gets new VC

A Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof Kayode Thadius Ijadunola, has been named the fourth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Elizade University, IlaraMokin in Ifedore Local Government area of Ondo State.

Prof Ijadunola, whose appointment had been ratified by the Governing Council of the private university, replaced Prof Kayode Amund, who had just completed his tenure as the third Vice Chancellor of the institution. Ijadunola, whose research and service in Nigeria birthed the first ever Nigerian/West African course taught in Population a n d Re p ro d u c t ive Health Training, until his appointment was a Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine at OAU. Elizade University Re gistrar, Omololu Adegbenro, in a statement signed on behalf of the institution, said Ijadunola’s appointment takes effect from February 1, 2024.

The Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine parades over 25 years of national and international experience as a university Professor, Research Advisor, Practicing Physician, Project Director and Multidisciplinary Consultant. A renowned scholar and accomplished Physician, the new Vice-Chancellor has won numerous prestigious scholarships, fellowships, and research grants from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD, USA; the Harvard University Chan School of Public Health, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among several others. Born in 1965, Prof Ijadunola was also at various times Chair of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences Postgraduate Board; Director of the Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health, College of Health Sciences and Provost, College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University