Elizade Varsity Gets New VC

The Governing Council of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area, Ondo State, has approved the appointment of Professor Philip Oguntunde as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University, effective January 1, 2026.

Oguntunde, a distinguished scholar in Ecohydrology and Water Resources Engineering, succeeds Prof Kayode Ijadunola, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, whose tenure ends by the end of the year.

A statement by the Registrar, Mr. Omololu Adegbenro, described Oguntunde as an accomplished academic and administrator with a formidable record of scholarship, research, leadership, and institutional development.

Oguntunde, a first-class graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), was born in 1969.

He holds a Ph.D degree in Environmental Hydrology and Water Engineering from the University of Bonn, Germany, alongside advanced leadership training in higher education management.

He rose through the ranks at FUTA to become a Professor in 2014.