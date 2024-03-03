Elizade University Unveils New Vice Chancellor

The Management of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State has unveiled Prof. Kayode Thadius Ijadunola as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Prof Ijadunola replaced Prof replaced Prof Kayode Amund who has just completed his tenure as the third Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Yhe Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of Elizade University, Professor Olufemi Bamiro described the occasion as very significant not only for Elizade but for the entire academic community it serves.

Bamiro noted that the landscape of higher education is ever evolving, and it is essential that the operators remain agile, adaptable and forward thinking.

Professor Bamiro who is a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan posited that the view of universities as “organised anarchies” with multiple, ambiguous and conflicting goals is indeed the institutional complexity of universities which must be recognised as such by those involved with providing leadership in their management, most especially the Vice-Chancellor.

While congratulating Ijadunola for the well-deserved appointment, he affirmed the readiness of the Board of Trustees, the Governing Council and the entire Elizade University community to uphold the highest standards of academic excellence, foster a culture of inclusivity and diversity and strengthen the University position as it transforms to a service-intensive institution in facing the challenges of the socio-economic development of the Nigerian nation-state, through the performance of the well-established functions of teaching, research and community service.

Ijadunola in his speech noted that his vision tallies with that of Elizade University which seeks to produce internationally competitive academic products, premiered on the foundation of academic excellence, diligent scholarship and entrepreneurial orientation.

He assured that his administration would provide exemplary leadership in strength and character that will galvanize Elizade University to purposeful action, as well as the pinnacle of growth and development.

Prof. Ijadunola said his administration will hold dear and reward the core values of hard- work, meritocracy, fairness, integrity, accountability and the fear of God while also demanding responsible conduct, truthfulness, transparency and accountability from stakeholders, especially staff and students.

He asked for the co-operation of everyone in doing right at all times while he will strive to lead Elizade University to a refined social order to uphold values, guard interests and deliver selfless service and keep hazards at bay.

The Registrar of the University, Mr. Omololu Adegbenro said the search for a new Vice-Chancellor was rigorous and thorough.

He said the new Vice-Chancellor Prof. Thadius Ijadunola came out top from among 21 candidates who applied for the job.

He said Prof. Ijadunola parades impeccable records of outstanding brilliance and merits needed for transformation.

The Vice- Chancellor, Kayode Thadius Ijadunola is a Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine.

Born in 1965, he is the Pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Ilesha as well as former Provost, College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

A renowned Scholar and accomplished Physician, his research work and service in Nigeria gave birth to the first ever Nigerian/West African taught course in Population and Reproductive Health Training.

He has won numerous prestigious scholarships, fellowships and research grants from around the world including Johns Hopkins University, Harvard; The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation among several others.

