Elizade University, Medical Council Honour First-Class Student

A first-class graduate of Elizade University, Miss Praise Ogundare, with a CGPA of 4.84, has been honoured by the University and the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria for her brilliant performance.

Speaking at the first medical laboratory science induction ceremony of Elizade University in Ilara-Mokin, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Thadius Ijadunola commended the outstanding performance of Ogundare and urged all the inductees not to forget their alma mater, while they should also give priority to the welfare of their parents.

He said they should not be consumed by the passion for monetary gains alone as theirs is more of a service to humanity.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, Professor Tosan Erhabor, harped on the need for discipline and responsible action in their professional practice, warning that the Council will not tolerate any shoddy or sloppy practice as such may lead to withdrawal of license.

He said their “expertise will demystify the propaganda in the health sector as well as serve as instrumental proponents in the diagnosis of diseases and monitoring of treatment outcomes while advancing Medical Research.”

The Acting Dean of, the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Dr Omotola Dada, said the global community is in dire need of Medical Laboratory Scientists in the healthcare profession, charging the inductees to imbibe the spirit of unity and purposeful collaboration, a non-discriminatory system of operation where love permeates not just in words but also in truth and in deed.

Dada said Elizade University has trained them to be globally competitive with entrepreneurial, innovative skills and high ethical standards, stating that they have equally been built for the future, adding, that now is the time for them to go and impact their world and future.

The Guest Speaker, Professor Kolawole Oyedeji, who is the Director of the Centre for Research, Ethics and Bioethics Training, University of Lagos, delivered the paper on Ethics and Professionalism in Biomedical Science: Upholding Integrity, Advancing Excellence and Safeguarding Public Trust.

He said notwithstanding high technical and scientific skills, success in the field of medical laboratory science is a mirage if the professional lacks character, trustworthiness, responsibility, fairness, and civic duty, among others.

Professor Oyedeji noted that they must possess positive action and knowledge in this digital era.

The Acting Head of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science, Elizade University, Dr. Folorunsho Dada, charged the graduates to continually update their knowledge while seeking opportunities for growth and development.

He also encouraged them to embrace the challenges that come with the profession and recognize the immense responsibilities that rest on their shoulders.

The inductees are from Elizade University, and Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho.

