Elizade University Matriculates 667 Undergraduates

The Elizade University (EU) in Ilara-Mokin in the Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State has matriculated 667 students into the 2025/2026 academic session with a charge to excel in their academic pursuits.

Speaking at the 12th matriculation ceremony of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Ijadunola urged undergraduates to imbibe the philosophy of the Asian tiger countries as a strategy to excel not only in their academic careers but in life.

Ijadunola emphasized that the Daily Habit of Learning (DAHL) adopted by the Asian Tigers had proven to be ideal for those seeking a breakthrough.

He told the students to target a first-class grade, which, he said, is achievable with the Asian Tigers philosophy. He admonished the newly admitted students to shun acts capable of truncating their stay prematurely in the institution.

According to him, the technology-driven institution prioritizes modern pedagogy and a teaching philosophy that promotes self-directed learning.

His words, “To make the best out of your academic career here, adopt a Daily Habit of Learning (DAHL) philosophy, choosing to engage in private study for a minimum number of hours every day, without fail. No one says you cannot make a first class. DAHL is the secret of the Asian tiger countries, and that is why they rule the world today in STEM and other subjects.

“You are here to learn and study; don’t make that a lesser objective while extra-curricular affairs become your priority. DAHL may save you at times of illness when you are unable to study close to the exams.

“Attend classes and participate actively as a matter of priority. Do not play with your electronic gadgets while in class. Social media and the desire to get rich quickly while in school may be conflicts of interest concerning your career progress. You may end up losing on both ends.

“Respect other members of the university community (teaching and non-teaching staff and your colleagues alike), as respect is mutual and reciprocal. Do not feel entitled when interacting with your instructors, as is common today among young people.

The VC said, “This is not a lawless society, as there will be sanctions for deliberate acts of breach of others’ rights. You can be sure that you will also be treated decently and with dignity by all and sundry if you live by the rules. Our roles here are those of “in loco parentis.”

“Be that as it may, you must also take adequate rest, especially at night. Do not engage in daily overnight study, as this may be deleterious to your health. As you pass through the university, let the university also pass through you.

“Have a work-life balance: exercise as much as your schedule will permit you to stay in optimal health; it also promotes cognitive functions and boosts your immunity.

“Desist from sedentary lifestyles as much as possible—be intentional in walking from hostels to classrooms and around the campus. You may equally seek other legitimate sources of extracurricular activities available on campus.”

