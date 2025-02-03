Elizade University Matriculates 667 Undergraduates

Share

The Elizade University (EU), Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State has matriculated 667 students into the 2025/2026 academic session with a charge to excel in their academic pursuits.

Speaking at the 12th matriculation ceremony of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Ijadunola, urged undergraduates to imbibe the philosophy of the Asian tiger countries as a strategy to excel not only in their academic careers, but in life.

Ijadunola said the Daily Habit of Learning (DAHL) adopted by the Asian Tigers had proven to be ideal for those seeking a breakthrough.

He told the students to target a first-class grade, which, he said, is achievable with the Asian Tigers philosophy. He admonished the newly admitted students to shun acts capable of truncating their stay prematurely in the institution.

According to him, the technology-driven institu – tion prioritizes modern pedagogy and a teaching philosophy that promotes self-directed learning.

He said: “To make the best out of your academic career here, adopt a Daily Habit of Learning (DAHL) philosophy, choosing to engage in private study for a minimum number of hours every day, without fail. No one says you cannot make a first class.”

