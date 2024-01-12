Elizade University Appoints New Vice Chancellor

The Governing Council of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin in the Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State has appointed Professor Kayode Thadius Ijadunola as the Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Prof Ijadunola replaced Prof Kayode Amund who has just completed his tenure as the third Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Ijadunola whose research and service in Nigeria birthed the first ever Nigerian/West African taught course in Population and Reproductive Health Training.

A statement by the Institution’s Registrar, Omololu Adegbenro said the appointment takes effect from 1st February 2024.

Professor Ijadunola was until his appointment a Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, and parades over 25 years of national and international experience as a University Professor, Research Advisor, Practicing Physician, Project Director and Multidisciplinary Consultant.

A renowned Scholar and accomplished Physician, the new Elizade University Vice-Chancellor has won numerous prestigious scholarships, fellowships, and research grants from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD, USA; the Harvard University Chan School of Public Health, Cambridge, Massachusetts; the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among several others.

Born in 1965, Prof Ijadunola was also at various times Chair of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences Postgraduate Board; Director of the Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health, College of Health Sciences and Provost, College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.