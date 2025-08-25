Elizade Motors Unveils First Brand Ambassador, Presents JAC JS6 SUV

Elizade JAC Motors, the leading auto brand of Elizade Autoland Limited, has repositioned its marketing direction in a bid to strengthen its brand’s footprint in Nigeria’s automotive market and promote landmark partnership, innovation, creativity and cultural relevance.

With this, Elizade JAC Motors, on Monday, announced the appointment of award-winning comedian and content creator, Maryam Apaokagi-Greene, popularly known as Taaooma, as its first-ever brand ambassador.

The auto company explained that the landmark partnership underscored Elizade JAC’s bold new marketing direction, blending innovation, creativity, and cultural relevance to strengthen the brand’s footprint in Nigeria’s automotive market.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director/CEO of Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, emphasised the significance of the partnership, saying that “This is the first time Elizade JAC is engaging a brand ambassador. Historically, we have relied on our reputation as a trusted household name in the automobile industry.

“However, Taaooma’s massive digital following, creativity, and relatability across demographics present a unique opportunity to humanise the JAC brand and connect with younger Nigerians in particular,” Ade-Ojo said.

He further highlighted that the partnership is designed to drive awareness, boost sales, and establish JAC Motors as a relatable and aspirational brand in Nigeria.

“With her engaging skits and unique ability to connect with people, we believe Taaooma can position JAC Motors as a brand that feels authentically Nigerian, fit-for-purpose, reliable, and aspirational,” Ade-Ojo added.

Also commenting, Senior Brand Manager at Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, Olumide Olaokun, stressed the importance of the collaboration in energising the brand.

“Our goal is simple: to make JAC Motors a household name in Nigeria. Partnering with Taaooma allows us to connect with a new generation of consumers while reinforcing our long-term brand-building efforts,” he said.

As part of the official unveiling, Elizade JAC Motors presented Taaooma with a brand-new JAC JS6 SUV, symbolising her induction into the JAC family.

Expressing her delight, Taaooma praised the brand’s vehicles for their quality and appeal, stating that Elizade JAC Motors is absolutely amazing. Their cars are stylish, reliable, and durable. I’m excited about this partnership because I know it will bring great things,” she said.

In her signature playful style, Taaooma pledged to “carry the brand on her head” through her content. “This is my family now. I want Nigerians to see the value JAC Motors brings and why these cars are perfect for them. My fans trust me, and now they’ll have more reasons to trust JAC too,” she added.

With this partnership, Elizade JAC Motors positions itself as an innovative leader in Nigeria’s automotive industry, committed to engaging consumers in relatable, modern ways while delivering world-class vehicles tailored for the local market.