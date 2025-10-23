Elizade JAC Autoland Unveils Two New JAC Models

As part of its continued journey to deliver quality, innovation, and value to the Nigerian automobile market, Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, the sole distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria, has marked another milestone with the launch of two new JAC models, the JAC T9 Pickup and JAC JS8 PRO SUV.

The launch took place at The Podium, Lekki, Lagos, recently. Speaking about the two exciting additions to its lines, the JAC T9 and JS8 PRO, Oye Hassan-Odukale, Chairman of Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, said the company has always been driven by one mission.

He said: “To connect our customers to vehicles with combined performance, reliability, style, while ensuring excellent after-sales support.

“We affirm our promise to deliver vehicles that Nigerians can trust, enjoy, and be proud to own. “As we unveil the T9 and the JS8 PRO, I invite you to explore, experience, and test the performance of these models and the performance that these models bring.”