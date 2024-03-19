Elizade Acquires John Holt’s RIVs To Enhance Campus Safety

In a proactive move to bolster campus safety measures, Elizade University has acquired state-of-the-art Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIVs) from John Holt which has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries.

With a focus on fire safety and disaster management, John Holt’s RIVs are designed to provide swift and effective intervention in the event of fire emergencies. This strategic investment underscores the university’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff.

John Holt, in a statement, noted that Elizade University, a private university in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, known for its dedication to excellence in education and student welfare, recognises the importance of equipping its campus with state-of-the-art fire safety infrastructure, adding that “the acquisition of John Holt’s RIVs aligns seamlessly with the university’s proactive approach to risk management and emergency preparedness.

“The Rapid Intervention Vehicle procured by Elizade University boasts advanced features and capabilities, including rapid response times, powerful fire fighting equipment, and integrated safety systems.

These specialized vehicles are equipped to handle a wide range of fire scenarios, from small-scale incidents to larger emergencies, ensuring a swift and effective response to protect lives and property.”

According to the statement, in addition to the cutting-edge technology incorporated into the RIVs, John Holt also provided comprehensive training for university personnel responsible for operating and maintaining the vehicles. This training ensures that Elizade University’s staff are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to utilize the RIVs to their full potential in emergency situations.

The acquisition of John Holt’s RIVs marks a significant milestone for Elizade University in its ongoing efforts to enhance campus safety and emergency response capabilities.

By investing in top-of-the-line fire safety infrastructure, the university reaffirms its commitment to providing a secure and conducive learning environment for all members of its community.

As Elizade University continues to prioritize safety and preparedness, it sets a commendable example for institutions and businesses across Nigeria and beyond.