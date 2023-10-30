An indigenous Nigerian company, Elite Group of Companies, has established an assembly and production line for unmanned vehicles, drones, and other security equipment in Nigeria.

The purpose of this is to help the company tackle security concerns and facilitate economic growth.

The media report states that the strategic strategy was triggered by partnerships with overseas original equipment manufacturers.

Otunba David Adesanya, Group Managing Director of Elites Logistics & Development Services Ltd., revealed the initiative of the business.

He claimed that the installation of the assembly and production line was a crucial step towards enhancing Nigeria’s security infrastructure, advancing the country’s modern manufacturing sector, and producing a range of socioeconomic advantages for both the continent of Africa and the great nation of Nigeria.

He said that one of the primary objectives of this initiative is to significantly reduce the extended delivery time associated with waiting for foreign equipment manufacturing companies to produce and deliver drones to Nigerian clients.

By assembling and producing these drones locally, Elites Logistics & Development Services Ltd aims to provide a Swiffer response to the security challenges facing the nation by making a wide range of technology solutions available for surveillance, reconnaissance, and other purposes.

“Additionally, this endeavour is set to create job opportunities for the country’s large pool of unemployed youth, thereby contributing to a reduction in unemployment rates.

It is anticipated that this initiative will not only bolster Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product but also enhance foreign exchange earnings, as Elites Group plans to export its UAVs and drones to countries in need of these vital security tools.”

“An organization based in Nigeria, Elites Logistics & Development Services Ltd. has a wide range of business interests.

These include services related to agriculture, renewable energy, solar smart kiosk manufacturing, building and road construction, engineering, defence consulting, and procurement.”