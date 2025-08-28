Elite Wanderer Redefines Lagos ‘Detty December’ As  Global Destination For Investment, Culture

The Elite Wanderer (TEW), Africa’s pioneering luxury brand, is set to

elevate Lagos’s celebrated festive season with ‘Elite Fete: Invest. Explore. Connect. Celebrate’.

This groundbreaking programme is not just a series of high-end parties; it is a strategic initiative to position Lagos as a premier global tourism and investment hub, specifically targeting the influential African diaspora and international tourists.

Elite Fete marks a new chapter for Lagos, transforming its famous “Detty December” into a powerful

engine for economic growth. By fusing world-class entertainment with a curated investment showcase, TEW is creating a unique value proposition that directly contributes to the city’s GDP and cements its status as Africa’s cultural and economic capital.

“We are building a new pipeline for growth,” said Victor Tubotamuno, CEO of Spurbuddy Holdings and

Founder of The Elite Wanderer.

“For too long, the narrative around Detty December has focused solely on celebration. With Elite Fete, we are adding a critical dimension: purpose.

“We are inviting our brothers and sisters in the diaspora, along with global investors, to return to Lagos not just to enjoy its vibrant culture, but to actively participate in its prosperity.

“This isn’t just fun and games; this is about legacy-building that directly fuels the local economy.”

The programme’s carefully crafted itinerary is designed to drive significant economic impact:

● Direct Economic Contribution: Guests will enjoy glamorous beach parties, exclusive yacht experiences, and immersive culinary festivals, with spending on accommodation, transport,

hospitality, and local services contributing directly to Lagos’s GDP.

● A Magnet for the Diaspora: Elite Fete is positioned as the definitive program for Africans in the diaspora, offering a secure and sophisticated platform to reconnect with their roots while exploring investment opportunities. This influx of high-net-worth individuals and their capital creates a powerful economic multiplier effect.

● Driving Investment: The programme’s innovative investment showcase provides a bridge for international and diaspora capital to flow into select Lagos businesses and ventures. This structured approach ensures that the festive season translates into tangible, long-term investments in key sectors of the state’s economy.

By attracting this specific demographic, The Elite Wanderer is not just hosting an event; it is cultivating a sustainable tourism model that leverages cultural affinity and economic opportunity.

Elite Fete ensures that every celebration, every connection, and every investment contributes to the city’s growth, proving that Lagos’s festive spirit is a powerful driver of its future.